NatWest Group plc (NWG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.52% last month.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $6.60, down -1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.685 and dropped to $6.48 before settling in for the closing price of $6.63. Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has traded in a range of $4.70-$7.80.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.00%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.84 billion.

In an organization with 61000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +21.42 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was better than the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. However, in the short run, NatWest Group plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.63. Second resistance stands at $6.76. The third major resistance level sits at $6.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.35. The third support level lies at $6.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.71 billion has total of 4,796,747K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,730 M in contrast with the sum of 4,439 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,736 M and last quarter income was 1,481 M.