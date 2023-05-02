Search
Sana Meer
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) soared 6.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $1.62, up 6.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Over the past 52 weeks, NMTC has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.80%. With a float of $13.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.59, operating margin of -441.84, and the pretax margin is -471.67.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is 17.59%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 19,092. In this transaction Business Development Director of this company sold 12,711 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 337,494 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Business Development Director sold 11,667 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $17,600. This insider now owns 350,205 shares in total.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -471.67 while generating a return on equity of -123.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s (NMTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)

The latest stats from [NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, NMTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s (NMTC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6227, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5725. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3200.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.98 million has total of 16,364K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,120 K in contrast with the sum of -10,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,570 K and last quarter income was -1,730 K.

