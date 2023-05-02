Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,459 M

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.96, plunging -11.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $10.80 before settling in for the closing price of $12.15. Within the past 52 weeks, NWL’s price has moved between $11.25 and $24.70.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -67.50%. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.68, operating margin of +8.18, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 623,117. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 48,643 shares at a rate of $12.81, taking the stock ownership to the 143,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,282 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $367,666. This insider now owns 94,982 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.70% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.62 in the near term. At $12.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.18.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.38 billion based on 414,127K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,459 M and income totals 197,000 K. The company made 2,285 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -272,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.