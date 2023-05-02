No matter how cynical the overall market is Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) performance over the last week is recorded 416.13%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.45, soaring 216.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.00 and dropped to $4.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BAOS’s price has moved between $3.00 and $15.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -170.70%. With a float of $0.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 128 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.55, operating margin of -229.80, and the pretax margin is -172.50.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is 69.17%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -172.50 while generating a return on equity of -11.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.39

Technical Analysis of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 50015.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (BAOS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 497.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.86 in the near term. At $27.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.45.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.52 million based on 1,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,910 K and income totals -6,750 K.