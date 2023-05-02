No matter how cynical the overall market is Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) performance over the last week is recorded 7.67%

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) stock priced at $29.14, up 7.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.64 and dropped to $28.4279 before settling in for the closing price of $29.04. CERE’s price has ranged from $19.86 to $41.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.80%. With a float of $128.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.43 million.

In an organization with 298 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 17.56%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,253,130. In this transaction CEO and Chairperson of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $25.06, taking the stock ownership to the 2,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CEO and Chairperson sold 3,000 for $27.19, making the entire transaction worth $81,570. This insider now owns 2,704 shares in total.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -63.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CERE) raw stochastic average was set at 65.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.88. However, in the short run, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.48. Second resistance stands at $33.67. The third major resistance level sits at $35.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.06.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.79 billion, the company has a total of 156,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -351,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -92,808 K.