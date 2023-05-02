No matter how cynical the overall market is, Copart Inc. (CPRT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.19%

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock priced at $78.22, down -0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.82 and dropped to $78.045 before settling in for the closing price of $79.05. CPRT’s price has ranged from $51.10 to $79.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.00%. With a float of $427.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.31, operating margin of +39.28, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Copart Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 2,080,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $69.36, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $115.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,157,200. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 26.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.30% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Copart Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Looking closely at Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Copart Inc.’s (CPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.15. However, in the short run, Copart Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.80. Second resistance stands at $79.20. The third major resistance level sits at $79.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.25.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.75 billion, the company has a total of 476,592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,501 M while annual income is 1,090 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 956,720 K while its latest quarter income was 293,680 K.