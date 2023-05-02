No matter how cynical the overall market is Fisker Inc. (FSR) performance over the last week is recorded 20.84%

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock priced at $6.38, down -15.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.41 and dropped to $5.32 before settling in for the closing price of $6.44. FSR’s price has ranged from $4.26 to $11.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.80%. With a float of $179.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.08 million.

In an organization with 850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3411.99, operating margin of -155042.40, and the pretax margin is -160032.46.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 60,960. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,280 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 25,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,015,120. This insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fisker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5903.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.75 million. That was better than the volume of 7.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. However, in the short run, Fisker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.13. Second resistance stands at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.95.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.77 billion, the company has a total of 320,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 340 K while annual income is -547,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -170,100 K.