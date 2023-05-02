No matter how cynical the overall market is Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.14%

May 01, 2023, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) trading session started at the price of $80.81, that was 1.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.61 and dropped to $80.81 before settling in for the closing price of $80.81. A 52-week range for HSIC has been $64.75 – $89.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.30%. With a float of $130.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22000 workers is very important to gauge.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Henry Schein Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Henry Schein Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 147,871. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,909 shares at a rate of $77.46, taking the stock ownership to the 15,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $78.62, making the entire transaction worth $393,100. This insider now owns 41,234 shares in total.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.21) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

The latest stats from [Henry Schein Inc., HSIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.74. The third major resistance level sits at $84.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.47.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Key Stats

There are 131,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.86 billion. As of now, sales total 12,647 M while income totals 538,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,371 M while its last quarter net income were 47,000 K.