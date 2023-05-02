No matter how cynical the overall market is, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.84%

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.99, plunging -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.45 and dropped to $43.4101 before settling in for the closing price of $44.11. Within the past 52 weeks, DINO’s price has moved between $37.79 and $66.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 21.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 321.50%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.82, operating margin of +10.84, and the pretax margin is +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 190,360,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $47.59, taking the stock ownership to the 34,853,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $51.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,553,113. This insider now owns 182,859 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.6) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Looking closely at HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.60. However, in the short run, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.40. Second resistance stands at $44.95. The third major resistance level sits at $45.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.32.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.24 billion based on 196,186K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,205 M and income totals 2,923 M. The company made 8,985 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 587,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.