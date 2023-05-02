No matter how cynical the overall market is, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) performance over the last week is recorded -10.53%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.51, plunging -4.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $6.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Within the past 52 weeks, OPI’s price has moved between $6.36 and $22.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 7,924. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $19.81, taking the stock ownership to the 400 shares.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Looking closely at Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.24. However, in the short run, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.46. Second resistance stands at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.60.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 300.20 million based on 48,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 554,280 K and income totals -6,110 K. The company made 127,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.