No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) performance over the last week is recorded -0.69%

On May 01, 2023, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) opened at $6.80, higher 3.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Price fluctuations for PUMP have ranged from $6.54 to $14.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.60% at the time writing. With a float of $96.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +0.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 13,440. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $8.96, taking the stock ownership to the 65,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $8.44, making the entire transaction worth $21,100. This insider now owns 64,278 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to -30.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.35 in the near term. At $7.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.41.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

There are currently 115,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 810.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,280 M according to its annual income of 2,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 348,920 K and its income totaled 13,040 K.