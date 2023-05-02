No matter how cynical the overall market is XP Inc. (XP) performance over the last week is recorded 3.06%

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) stock priced at $14.33, down -0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.40 and dropped to $13.845 before settling in for the closing price of $14.29. XP’s price has ranged from $10.30 to $25.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 47.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.20%. With a float of $401.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $548.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6928 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.22, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +25.25.

XP Inc. (XP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of XP Inc. is 19.35%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%.

XP Inc. (XP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.14 while generating a return on equity of 23.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.76% during the next five years compared to 52.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are XP Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XP Inc. (XP)

The latest stats from [XP Inc., XP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.18 million was inferior to 5.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, XP Inc.’s (XP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.69. The third major resistance level sits at $14.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.31.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.53 billion, the company has a total of 559,549K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,585 M while annual income is 693,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 603,740 K while its latest quarter income was 148,800 K.