Now that Jumia Technologies AG’s volume has hit 0.97 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $2.78, down -3.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. JMIA’s price has ranged from $2.55 to $10.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 19.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.80%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.29, operating margin of -103.31, and the pretax margin is -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.76 million was inferior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 270.67 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 221,880 K while annual income is -237,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,480 K while its latest quarter income was -54,810 K.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) average volume reaches $2.95M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.80, soaring 0.34% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Blackstone Inc.'s (BX) performance last week, which was 0.15%.

Shaun Noe -
May 01, 2023, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) trading session started at the price of $89.99, that was -0.65% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) with a beta value of 1.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
On May 01, 2023, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) opened at $21.96, lower -2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

