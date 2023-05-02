Now that Waste Connections Inc.’s volume has hit 1.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $139.65. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.65 and dropped to $137.70 before settling in for the closing price of $139.15. Within the past 52 weeks, WCN’s price has moved between $113.50 and $148.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.10%. With a float of $256.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.37 million.

In an organization with 22109 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.13, operating margin of +17.84, and the pretax margin is +14.54.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Waste Connections Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 611,408. In this transaction Executive VP Engineering of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $135.87, taking the stock ownership to the 29,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $135.57, making the entire transaction worth $271,140. This insider now owns 3,584 shares in total.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.22. However, in the short run, Waste Connections Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.97. Second resistance stands at $140.78. The third major resistance level sits at $141.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.07.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.28 billion based on 257,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,212 M and income totals 835,660 K. The company made 1,869 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 194,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.