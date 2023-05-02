Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) soared 17.35 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.27, soaring 17.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.14 before settling in for the closing price of $5.13. Within the past 52 weeks, OCUP’s price has moved between $1.78 and $6.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 122.80%. With a float of $20.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.82 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.99, operating margin of +45.74, and the pretax margin is +45.68.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 25,300. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 425,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 21,570 shares in total.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.97) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +44.89 while generating a return on equity of 52.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) raw stochastic average was set at 88.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.08. However, in the short run, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.38. Second resistance stands at $6.74. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.42.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 130.27 million based on 20,948K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,850 K and income totals 17,890 K. The company made 39,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.