ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 22,387 M

On May 01, 2023, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) opened at $64.98, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.92 and dropped to $64.87 before settling in for the closing price of $65.41. Price fluctuations for OKE have ranged from $50.50 to $71.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.60% at the time writing. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.78 million.

In an organization with 2966 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 904.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.08. However, in the short run, ONEOK Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.92. Second resistance stands at $66.44. The third major resistance level sits at $66.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.82.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

There are currently 447,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,387 M according to its annual income of 1,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,032 M and its income totaled 484,920 K.