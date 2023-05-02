Search
Shaun Noe
Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) soared 9.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.90, up 9.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.995 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Over the past 52 weeks, OST has traded in a range of $0.61-$4.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.60%. With a float of $6.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 256 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.96, operating margin of -0.49, and the pretax margin is +0.42.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is 43.21%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 1.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (OST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02

Technical Analysis of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 50263.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (OST) raw stochastic average was set at 55.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9068, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2282. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0400 in the near term. At $1.0850, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8150. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7700.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.56 million has total of 14,006K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,417 K in contrast with the sum of 199 K annual income.

