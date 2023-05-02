Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -0.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 01, 2023, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) opened at $109.52, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.72 and dropped to $109.37 before settling in for the closing price of $109.86. Price fluctuations for PAYX have ranged from $104.78 to $139.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.60% at the time writing. With a float of $321.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.59, operating margin of +39.90, and the pretax margin is +39.56.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paychex Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 23,203. In this transaction VP, Chief Human Resources Offi of this company sold 215 shares at a rate of $107.92, taking the stock ownership to the 3,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 194 for $120.31, making the entire transaction worth $23,340. This insider now owns 52,792 shares in total.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +30.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paychex Inc. (PAYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.74 in the near term. At $111.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.70. The third support level lies at $108.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Key Stats

There are currently 360,509K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,612 M according to its annual income of 1,393 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,381 M and its income totaled 467,400 K.