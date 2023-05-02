Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.55 million

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) stock priced at $23.75, down -1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.1799 and dropped to $23.51 before settling in for the closing price of $24.02. BTU’s price has ranged from $17.42 to $32.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 174.60%. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.19, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +23.41.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 7,307,206. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 257,296 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,109,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 21,070 for $25.88, making the entire transaction worth $545,292. This insider now owns 67,108 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.72 while generating a return on equity of 51.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Peabody Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peabody Energy Corporation, BTU], we can find that recorded value of 4.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.44. The third major resistance level sits at $24.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.70.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.39 billion, the company has a total of 144,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,982 M while annual income is 1,297 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,626 M while its latest quarter income was 632,000 K.