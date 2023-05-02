Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) last year’s performance of -17.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 01, 2023, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) trading session started at the price of $14.40, that was -0.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.589 and dropped to $14.27 before settling in for the closing price of $14.42. A 52-week range for DOC has been $13.42 – $18.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.40%. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.50, operating margin of +23.87, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Physicians Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 15,295. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,021 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,575 for $15.04, making the entire transaction worth $98,888. This insider now owns 25,635 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.85% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 370.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Looking closely at Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.34. However, in the short run, Physicians Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.52. Second resistance stands at $14.72. The third major resistance level sits at $14.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.88.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are 238,227K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.38 billion. As of now, sales total 526,640 K while income totals 104,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,570 K while its last quarter net income were 11,430 K.