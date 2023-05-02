PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.98 million

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.69, soaring 5.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.6514 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Within the past 52 weeks, PLBY’s price has moved between $1.55 and $10.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 64,030. In this transaction Former CFO of this company sold 30,326 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 664,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s CEO & President sold 15,124 for $2.08, making the entire transaction worth $31,413. This insider now owns 1,411,308 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.3 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4978. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7962 in the near term. At $1.8324, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9048. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6876, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6152. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5790.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.26 million based on 73,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 266,930 K and income totals -277,700 K. The company made 68,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.