Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) 20 Days SMA touches 29.46%: The odds favor the bear

On May 01, 2023, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) opened at $3.29, lower -8.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Price fluctuations for PRST have ranged from $1.23 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $32.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110 employees.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Presto Automation Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 18,569. In this transaction CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 21,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $31,569. This insider now owns 21,598 shares in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Looking closely at Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) raw stochastic average was set at 46.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 464.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 234.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.18. However, in the short run, Presto Automation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Key Stats

There are currently 51,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 171.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,912 K according to its annual income of -90 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,350 K and its income totaled -17,030 K.