ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) average volume reaches $942.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock priced at $2.17, up 3.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.285 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. PRQR’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.30%. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.55, operating margin of -1622.02, and the pretax margin is -1604.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1612.86 while generating a return on equity of -68.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Looking closely at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.80. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.32. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.03.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 182.68 million, the company has a total of 80,817K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,250 K while annual income is -68,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 810 K while its latest quarter income was -11,980 K.