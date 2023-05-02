Recent developments with Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.71 cents.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.214, up 9.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.244 and dropped to $0.2051 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has traded in a range of $0.19-$6.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.70%. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

In an organization with 307 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2018, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2467, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5872. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2476. Second resistance stands at $0.2653. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2865. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2087, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1875. The third support level lies at $0.1698 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.11 million has total of 7,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,560 K in contrast with the sum of -55,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -14,467 K and last quarter income was -72,285 K.