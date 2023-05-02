Recent developments with El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.34 cents.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock priced at $9.39, up 7.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.04 and dropped to $9.32 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. LOCO’s price has ranged from $7.06 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.80%. With a float of $19.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.41 million.

In an organization with 4931 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.74, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 30.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 545,400. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $9.09, taking the stock ownership to the 147,243 shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s (LOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. However, in the short run, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.27. Second resistance stands at $10.51. The third major resistance level sits at $10.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. The third support level lies at $8.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 360.72 million, the company has a total of 36,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,960 K while annual income is 20,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 115,920 K while its latest quarter income was 6,540 K.