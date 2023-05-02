Recent developments with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.79, plunging -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, GTE’s price has moved between $0.70 and $2.15.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 226.00%. With a float of $341.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +44.64, and the pretax margin is +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 701,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $129,000. This insider now owns 4,042,135 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 47.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0767. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8099 in the near term. At $0.8204, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8388. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7810, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7626. The third support level lies at $0.7521 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 261.81 million based on 344,614K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 711,390 K and income totals 139,030 K. The company made 162,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.