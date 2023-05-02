Recent developments with LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.90 cents.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.12, soaring 18.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Within the past 52 weeks, LGMK’s price has moved between $2.00 and $39.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.00%. With a float of $0.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -54.82, and the pretax margin is -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $4. This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.14

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

The latest stats from [LogicMark Inc., LGMK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. The third support level lies at $1.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.18 million based on 1,220K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,920 K and income totals -6,920 K. The company made 2,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.