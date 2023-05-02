Recent developments with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.20 cents.

On May 01, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) opened at $94.11, lower -1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.64 and dropped to $92.851 before settling in for the closing price of $94.61. Price fluctuations for LYB have ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.50% at the time writing. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.04, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.74) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.89% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

The latest stats from [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.19 million was superior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $95.46. The third major resistance level sits at $96.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.88. The third support level lies at $90.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are currently 325,469K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,451 M according to its annual income of 3,889 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,206 M and its income totaled 355,000 K.