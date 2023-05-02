Recent developments with Pinterest Inc. (PINS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock priced at $23.04, down -4.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.08 and dropped to $21.81 before settling in for the closing price of $23.00. PINS’s price has ranged from $16.14 to $29.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 42.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -128.10%. With a float of $582.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.14 million.

In an organization with 3987 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 1,493,739. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,241 shares at a rate of $27.04, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s SVP, Products sold 11,185 for $27.95, making the entire transaction worth $312,582. This insider now owns 350,507 shares in total.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -128.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.48% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pinterest Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.28 million. That was better than the volume of 12.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.44. However, in the short run, Pinterest Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.82. Second resistance stands at $23.59. The third major resistance level sits at $24.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.05. The third support level lies at $20.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.90 billion, the company has a total of 683,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,803 M while annual income is -96,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 877,210 K while its latest quarter income was 17,490 K.