Recent developments with Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.15 cents.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $2.84, up 6.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Over the past 52 weeks, RMTI has traded in a range of $0.84-$3.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.70%. With a float of $11.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -23.05, and the pretax margin is -25.65.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Rockwell Medical Inc. is 5.58%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -25.65 while generating a return on equity of -224.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rockwell Medical Inc.’s (RMTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s (RMTI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.25 in the near term. At $3.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.37 million has total of 12,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 72,810 K in contrast with the sum of -18,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,310 K and last quarter income was -2,360 K.

