Recent developments with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.21 cents.

May 01, 2023, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) trading session started at the price of $0.95, that was 0.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9421 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. A 52-week range for SPPI has been $0.31 – $1.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.30%. With a float of $184.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.28, operating margin of -718.78, and the pretax margin is -771.78.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,979. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 31,381 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 472,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 27,197 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21,649. This insider now owns 189,325 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -772.24 while generating a return on equity of -207.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) saw its 5-day average volume 10.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7787, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7114. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0143 in the near term. At $1.0461, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0822. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9464, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9103. The third support level lies at $0.8785 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

There are 205,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 190.35 million. As of now, sales total 10,110 K while income totals -75,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,110 K while its last quarter net income were -8,990 K.