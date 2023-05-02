Search
Recent developments with Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.28 cents.

On May 01, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) opened at $0.44, lower -5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4403 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.23 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -403.70% at the time writing. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 429 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -421.31, operating margin of -1467.25, and the pretax margin is -3171.73.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -3172.63 while generating a return on equity of -116.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

The latest stats from [Sphere 3D Corp., ANY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4520. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4411. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4559. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4714. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4108, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3953. The third support level lies at $0.3805 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 73,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,080 K according to its annual income of -192,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,430 K and its income totaled -116,940 K.

