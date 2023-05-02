Recent developments with TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.87 cents.

On May 01, 2023, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) opened at $12.43, lower -6.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.51 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $12.36. Price fluctuations for TPIC have ranged from $8.46 to $25.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.83, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.70.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPI Composites Inc. is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 74,710,392. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,963,416 shares at a rate of $18.85, taking the stock ownership to the 12,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,963,416 for $18.85, making the entire transaction worth $74,710,392. This insider now owns 12,263 shares in total.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by -$0.69. This company achieved a net margin of -3.65 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, TPI Composites Inc.’s (TPIC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.21 in the near term. At $12.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.92. The third support level lies at $10.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Key Stats

There are currently 42,997K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 489.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,523 M according to its annual income of -65,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 226,230 K and its income totaled -42,530 K.