Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) 20 Days SMA touches 0.06%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) stock priced at $11.38, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.465 and dropped to $11.275 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. SBRA’s price has ranged from $10.08 to $16.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.00%. With a float of $227.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42 employees.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -17.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Looking closely at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.07. However, in the short run, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.46. Second resistance stands at $11.56. The third major resistance level sits at $11.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 231,195K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 624,810 K while annual income is -77,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 164,990 K while its latest quarter income was -84,950 K.