San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) 20 Days SMA touches -26.68%: The odds favor the bear

May 01, 2023, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) trading session started at the price of $7.65, that was -4.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $7.17 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. A 52-week range for SJT has been $7.53 – $15.43.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 115.70%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.61 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +98.14 while generating a return on equity of 2,330.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, SJT], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.90. The third major resistance level sits at $8.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

There are 46,609K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 352.16 million. As of now, sales total 79,070 K while income totals 77,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,090 K while its last quarter net income were 28,780 K.