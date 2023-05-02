SES AI Corporation (SES) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.04%

May 01, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) trading session started at the price of $1.61, that was -3.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. A 52-week range for SES has been $1.59 – $7.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $213.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SES AI Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 24,276. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 14,271 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,629,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 11,495 for $2.68, making the entire transaction worth $30,835. This insider now owns 1,434,223 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SES AI Corporation (SES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

The latest stats from [SES AI Corporation, SES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0785. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. The third support level lies at $1.3533 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are 349,812K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 569.44 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -50,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,647 K.