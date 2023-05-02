Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) soared 1.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 28, 2023, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) opened at $1.30, higher 1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Price fluctuations for SI have ranged from $1.10 to $131.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.50% at the time writing. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 233.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.5332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.8380. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4033 in the near term. At $1.4567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1633.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

There are currently 31,659K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -532,840 K according to its annual income of -937,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -773,150 K and its income totaled -1,047 M.