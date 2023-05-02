Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,568 K

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1101, plunging -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.111 and dropped to $0.1033 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, SYTA’s price has moved between $0.10 and $1.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.80%. With a float of $62.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3085. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1120 in the near term. At $0.1153, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1197. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1043, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0999. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0966.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.91 million based on 62,269K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,550 K and income totals -23,630 K. The company made 2,568 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -528 K in sales during its previous quarter.