Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

SLQT (SelectQuote Inc.) climbed 9.43 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) stock priced at $1.02, up 9.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.0101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. SLQT’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $3.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -340.50%. With a float of $117.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1857 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.04, operating margin of -39.04, and the pretax margin is -51.02.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of SelectQuote Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,175. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 24,300 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 400,649 shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.94 while generating a return on equity of -55.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -340.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SelectQuote Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

Looking closely at SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, SelectQuote Inc.’s (SLQT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0014, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3100. However, in the short run, SelectQuote Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2100. Second resistance stands at $1.2599. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9601. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9102.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 198.63 million, the company has a total of 166,512K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 764,050 K while annual income is -297,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 319,190 K while its latest quarter income was 22,510 K.

