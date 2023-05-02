Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -44.39% last month.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4301, soaring 2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, SOND’s price has moved between $0.36 and $4.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.80%. With a float of $178.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 993 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.59, operating margin of -61.29, and the pretax margin is -35.83.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sonder Holdings Inc. is 17.46%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 31,270. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 29,279 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 3,444,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,999 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $32,819. This insider now owns 3,415,300 shares in total.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -35.95 while generating a return on equity of -87.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Trading Performance Indicators

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) raw stochastic average was set at 4.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7769, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4545. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4405 in the near term. At $0.4603, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4705. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4003. The third support level lies at $0.3805 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 95.04 million based on 219,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 461,080 K and income totals -165,740 K. The company made 134,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -69,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.