SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) kicked off at the price of $2.57: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 01, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was -3.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $18.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 9,827. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,949 shares at a rate of $2.49, taking the stock ownership to the 1,034,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $2.02, making the entire transaction worth $151,155. This insider now owns 795,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.75. Second resistance stands at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.09.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 219,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 539.70 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,790 K while its last quarter net income were -55,400 K.