Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.53 million

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) stock priced at $0.68, down -5.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7017 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. SPIR’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $2.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

The firm has a total of 411 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 92,385. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,396 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,887,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $35,891. This insider now owns 1,153,461 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spire Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spire Global Inc., SPIR], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1381. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6903. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7168. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6486, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6334. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6069.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.42 million, the company has a total of 143,977K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,270 K while annual income is -89,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,390 K while its latest quarter income was -8,990 K.