Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) last year’s performance of -5.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 01, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) trading session started at the price of $11.57, that was 5.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.68 and dropped to $11.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.57. A 52-week range for SRAD has been $7.10 – $14.56.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.40%. With a float of $110.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3977 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.59, operating margin of +6.63, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sportradar Group AG stocks. The insider ownership of Sportradar Group AG is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Looking closely at Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. However, in the short run, Sportradar Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.75. Second resistance stands at $13.27. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.53.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Key Stats

There are 1,110,242K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.60 billion. As of now, sales total 769,330 K while income totals 11,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 212,250 K while its last quarter net income were -34,480 K.