Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) last year’s performance of -71.85% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 01, 2023, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) opened at $0.61, higher 21.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.57 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for TKAT have ranged from $0.50 to $3.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -23.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.60% at the time writing. With a float of $31.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.96, operating margin of -31.06, and the pretax margin is -304.18.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -311.69 while generating a return on equity of -38.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6671, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9700. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8106 in the near term. At $0.9400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5613, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4414. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3120.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

There are currently 34,992K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,400 K according to its annual income of -10,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,070 K and its income totaled -3,830 K.