TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) posted a 45.92% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.32, soaring 16.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.14 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Within the past 52 weeks, PETZ’s price has moved between $0.95 and $9.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -46.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -442.10%. With a float of $6.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 39.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

The latest stats from [TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 69852.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 39.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3017, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1959. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2267.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.62 million based on 6,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,090 K and income totals -6,120 K.