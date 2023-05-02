Search
admin
admin

TuanChe Limited (TC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 26,560 K

Top Picks

On May 01, 2023, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) opened at $0.588, higher 32.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for TC have ranged from $0.52 to $10.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $0.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 431 workers is very important to gauge.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TuanChe Limited is 26.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TuanChe Limited (TC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

The latest stats from [TuanChe Limited, TC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was superior to 99165.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TuanChe Limited’s (TC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5970, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2653. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6707, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4813. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3817.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Key Stats

There are currently 24,569K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,560 K according to its annual income of -22,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,129 K and its income totaled -42,583 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -44.39% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4301, soaring 2.61% from the previous trading...
Read more

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) last year’s performance of -5.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
May 01, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) trading session started at the price of $11.57, that was 5.70% jump from the session before....
Read more

XPO Inc. (XPO) is expecting 15.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) stock priced at $44.00, down -0.07% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.