TuanChe Limited (TC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 26,560 K

On May 01, 2023, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) opened at $0.588, higher 32.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for TC have ranged from $0.52 to $10.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $0.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 431 workers is very important to gauge.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TuanChe Limited is 26.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TuanChe Limited (TC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

The latest stats from [TuanChe Limited, TC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was superior to 99165.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TuanChe Limited’s (TC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5970, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2653. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6707, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4813. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3817.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Key Stats

There are currently 24,569K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,560 K according to its annual income of -22,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,129 K and its income totaled -42,583 K.