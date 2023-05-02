Search
admin
admin

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is 6.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Picks

On May 01, 2023, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) opened at $1.86, higher 7.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Price fluctuations for TOUR have ranged from $0.46 to $2.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -47.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $94.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

In an organization with 1916 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3919. However, in the short run, Tuniu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0733. Second resistance stands at $2.1667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7667. The third support level lies at $1.6733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 239.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,620 K according to its annual income of -28,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,960 K and its income totaled -640 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.87, plunging -39.11% from the previous trading...
Read more

54.27% percent quarterly performance for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
May 01, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) trading session started at the price of $22.00, that was 3.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) performance over the last week is recorded -1.26%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock priced at $47.17, down -0.40% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.