Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is 6.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 01, 2023, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) opened at $1.86, higher 7.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Price fluctuations for TOUR have ranged from $0.46 to $2.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -47.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $94.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

In an organization with 1916 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3919. However, in the short run, Tuniu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0733. Second resistance stands at $2.1667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7667. The third support level lies at $1.6733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 239.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,620 K according to its annual income of -28,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,960 K and its income totaled -640 K.