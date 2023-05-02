US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) posted a 0.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 01, 2023, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) trading session started at the price of $38.42, that was -0.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.81 and dropped to $37.99 before settling in for the closing price of $38.40. A 52-week range for USFD has been $25.49 – $41.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.60%. With a float of $217.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.13, operating margin of +2.06, and the pretax margin is +1.06.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward US Foods Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of US Foods Holding Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 99,937. In this transaction EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of this company sold 2,735 shares at a rate of $36.54, taking the stock ownership to the 94,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s insider sold 2,278 for $36.54, making the entire transaction worth $83,238. This insider now owns 185,244 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.78 while generating a return on equity of 6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.72% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Looking closely at US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 59.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.81. However, in the short run, US Foods Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.67. Second resistance stands at $39.15. The third major resistance level sits at $39.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.03.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

There are 231,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.65 billion. As of now, sales total 34,057 M while income totals 265,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,515 M while its last quarter net income were 93,000 K.