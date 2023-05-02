UTime Limited (UTME) is expecting 115.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.714, up 223.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $0.6701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has traded in a range of $0.65-$2.39.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -17.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -136.50%. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 384 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of UTime Limited is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

UTime Limited (UTME) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UTime Limited’s (UTME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, UTime Limited’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 484.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 202.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3800. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.7100 in the near term. At $3.2200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.2400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1600.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.40 million has total of 8,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 275,508 K in contrast with the sum of -38,833 K annual income.