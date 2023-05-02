UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.79%

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $5.98, down -0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.99 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has traded in a range of $2.84-$6.35.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 33.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.10%. With a float of $89.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.60 billion.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.56, operating margin of +47.30, and the pretax margin is +44.75.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 4.39%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 9,988. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,439 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 5,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer bought 277,778 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,010,056. This insider now owns 280,658 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.00 while generating a return on equity of 29.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.09. However, in the short run, UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.07. Second resistance stands at $6.19. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.55. The third support level lies at $5.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.22 billion has total of 93,102K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,373 M in contrast with the sum of 41,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 302,430 K and last quarter income was -280 K.